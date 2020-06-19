Riot reported at Bunkie Juvenile Justice Center

Bunkie Police Chief Scotty Ferguson has reported the second riot in three weeks inside the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie.

According to Ferguson, on Thursday evening, June 18, the riot started after a female guard at the facility was "beat up."

State and local police as well as Avoyelles Sheriff officers all were called to the scene. Ferguson reported to KALB-TV on Friday, June 19, after 45 minutes, the Office of Juvenile Justice allowed the law enforcement agencies to "take back control of the youth center."

No information or statement has been issued by the Office of Juvenile Justice at this time.