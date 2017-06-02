Road Closures Possible for Dewey W. Wills WMA Roads Due to Flooding

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will close Sandy Bayou Road and Muddy Bayou Road from Deville Crossing to Nolan Bayou Road at Dewey W. Wills Wildlife Management Area (WMA) once the water level on Larto Lake reaches 42 feet mean sea level (msl), which could happen in the coming days.

Increasing water levels in the Mississippi, Black and associated river systems have created backwater flooding on these roads. Once the water recedes to 40 feet msl and conditions allow, the roads will be reopened.

Dewey W. Wills WMA is located in the southern portion of LaSalle and Catahoula parishes in central Louisiana approximately 20 miles northeast of Alexandria. For more information on the WMA, go to: http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/wma/2753 .