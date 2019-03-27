Road or Lane Status LA 29; Bunkie; Avoyelles Parish

LA 29; Bunkie; Avoyelles Parish

Mile Post 37.86; Control Section 205-03

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) advises the public that LA 29, Bunkie, Avoyelles Parish, at the railroad crossing will be closed so that Acadian Railroad can adjust the crossing surface. The work is being done on LA 29 approximately 1.5 miles south of the intersection of LA 29 and US 71 in Bunkie. The closure will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 8:00 AM with a reopening to traffic at 5:00 PM on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Permit/Detour section

The roadway will be closed completely to all traffic during this time. The detour will be LA 29 South to LA 106 West to I-49 North to LA 115 North to US 71 South to LA 29 South. The detour can accept oversized loads. The detour route will be identified with proper markings for the general public. All emergency agencies will be notified of the road closure.

Safety reminder

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Additional Information

Call (318) 561-5100 or (800) 542-3509 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov, the DOTD Facebook page or the LA DOTD Twitter page, @cenlatraffic for further information.