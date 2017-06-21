Road work on Atchafayala River bridge put on hold
Wed, 06/21/2017 - 9:39am Garland Forman
Road or Lane Status
**UPDATE: CLOSURE RESCHEDULED** LA 1; Avoyelles Parish; *One Lane Closure*
Wednesday, June 21, 2017 7:55 AM
June 21, 2017
**UPDATE: Lane Closure Rescheduled**
Avoyelles Parish; LA 1
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that due to the impending bad weather, the work scheduled for bridge number 052-05-0000-1 has been rescheduled until a later date. Therefore there will be no lane closure on this bridge at this time.