Road work on Atchafayala River bridge put on hold

Road or Lane Status

**UPDATE: CLOSURE RESCHEDULED** LA 1; Avoyelles Parish; *One Lane Closure*

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 7:55 AM

June 21, 2017

**UPDATE: Lane Closure Rescheduled**

Avoyelles Parish; LA 1

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that due to the impending bad weather, the work scheduled for bridge number 052-05-0000-1 has been rescheduled until a later date. Therefore there will be no lane closure on this bridge at this time.