Robertson says he will not seek re-election as Bunkie mayor

Bunkie Mayor Mike Robertson ended months of speculation by telling municipal employees Tuesday that he will not be seeking a third term in the Spring 2018 elections. He made that announcement at an employees meeting at City Hall.

“It is with much thought and prayer that I have decided not to run for re-election for the office of mayor of the City of Bunkie,” Robertson said in a prepared release. “For the past seven plus years I have been honored and humbled, having served the citizens of Bunkie as your mayor. It is an experience I will carry with me the remainder of my life, having been a part of something bigger than yourself.”

Since becoming mayor, Robertson worked with City Council members, the Chamber of Commerce, city employees, state and parish officials and local groups and businesses.

He organized a Household Hazardous Waste Clean-Up Day; beautifying the town through tree-trimming and planting flower beds; obtaining new city vehicles and equipment; renovating and repairing the city sewage system after voters passed a property tax to support a bond issue; resurfacing roads; improving the water system, including design of a new pump house; securing a $20 million juvenile detention centert; creating a state-certified and nationally certified industrial park; expanding the city limits and passing a hotel tax to increase the city’s tax base; and creating a comprehensive economic development program by working to have Bunkie selected as one of eight communities in Louisiana to participate in the Louisiana Development Ready Communities Program.

Robertson said he was proud of the accomplishments by Bunkie citizens, business owners, civic organizations, city employees and aldermen.

“I could list all the accomplishments, all of the grants, all of the infrastructure improvements over the past seven-plus years, and take up a lot of space,” Robertson continued. “However, I believe the employees and residents of Bunkie know those accomplishments because many of you were involved in one way or another.”

Robertson has lived in Bunkie since 1976, after he fell in love with the city and the people. He changed jobs to stay here. He was honored by the Bunkie Rotary Club in 2011 as its Citizen of the Year.

Robertson was selected by Gov. Bobby Jindal as one of eight leaders in the state to attend the 2012-2013 Delta Regional Authority Leadership Institute Executive Academy and graduated.

Robertson said running for an elected office is not about pride, vanity, personal gain or power. He said those are all the wrong reasons for a person to run for office.

“I have always believed in the citizens of Bunkie and their potential to renew our community one day at a time,” Robertson said. “It's only because of each of you -- and including the other elected officials -- that we are now, in a better position for future prosperity, growth, a better place to live and raise your children.

“Look around at how far each of you have brought our community,” he continued. “There’s an old cliché that goes like this: ‘We’re not where we want to be, but thank God we’re not where we use to be.’

“Many of you can say, ‘Yes, I have contributed and volunteered in my community, and helped to make a difference in improving the lives of our citizens,’” he said.

“Last, but certainly not least, when my term has expired I can look back and proudly say I was honored to serve with the many city employees who are dedicated to serving the citizens of Bunkie. I am proud and will always be proud to have served with these men and women who do so much with so little. I am proud of the contributions they, have made and will continue to make to our town.”

Robertson has been married to Rose Anna Neal Robertson for 46 years. They have two children, Michael Robertson of New York and Shaunn Robertson Harris of Gary, Texas. He has two grandchildren, Kristina Rose Harris and Katelyn Virginia Harris.

Robertson does not plan to have a relaxing retirement when he leaves office.

“Those of you that truly know me know that I can't just sit still,” he said. “I must have something to do.

“With much prayer and discussion with my wife, Rose Anna, we will take some time to seek God’s guidance before making a final decision on how we will move forward in the remaining chapters of our lives.

“You can be assured, whatever I do, it will be about building up and supporting our community,” he continued. “I say thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for without you our city would not be where we are today.

“I am truly grateful and honored to have served as mayor of the City of Bunkie. Rose Anna and I will continue to pray daily for our city, its citizens, future community leaders and elected officials.”