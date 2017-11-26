RRCA awarded grant to provide education programs at Bethune Center

Red River Charter Academy has not been approved to be this parish’s third charter school, but it will be teaching children later this school year.

The proposed charter school received a $25,000 grant from the Central Louisiana Community Foundation to operate educational, recreational and arts programs at the Bethune Youth Center in Marksville. The Marksville City Council welcomed the news at its Nov. 8 meeting, noting that RRCA’s involvement in the center will provide a much-needed injection of funds, volunteerism and activity at the former Bethune High School gym.

City officials have bemoaned the possibility that the facility that cost over $1 million to renovate to become the Bethune Youth Center could sit idle because of lack of funding to pay for programs there.

Mayor John Lemoine told council members that the Bethune project beat out 25 other applicants for the grant.

TUTORING PROGRAM

RRCA Board member Pat Ours said the “Volunteer and Lead University” -- called “VAL-U” for short -- will offer after-school tutoring for children ages 6-18.

Although located on Martin Luther King Drive in Marksville, Ours said the program will be open to all children across the parish. Because of its location, it is expected that most of the children using the program will come from the Marksville area.

Ours said the grant will allow RRCA to hire a part-time director for the program and to purchase essential supplies and equipment for the programs. All tutors will be volunteers.

The grant will be used to purchase recreational equipment so children can play more than basketball and volleyball in the former gym. “We are also getting a piano for the music program and computers for a small computer lab for older students,” Ours said. “We will offer a visual arts program and performing arts -- singing and dancing.”

She said one of the first VAL-U clubs will be a choir.

The after-school tutoring program will begin Jan. 15, in conjunction with Martin Luther King Day celebrations at the Youth Center, Ours said.

Tutors will be on hand Monday-Thursday from 3:30-6:30 p.m. The program will end in May.

“We wanted to do a lot in a short period of time to see if we could make a difference prior to the state testing,” Ours said.

RRCA will also offer ACT and End-of-Course preparation classes for high schoolers. “We are trying to jump-start a program at the Bethune Center that will last,” Ours said. “Everything we buy with this grant will remain at the Youth Center. It will not go to Red River Charter.”

Ours said the grant is for one year only.

“We will have to reapply next year,” she said. Ours said this is a good example of a partnership between agencies that has the potential for meaningful results.

“The city is providing the building and facilities to house this program and Red River is providing the volunteers for those programs,” she said.

It is hoped that those children taking advantage of the educational aspect of VAL-U -- as well as the “fun” parts with music, games and field trips -- will be better prepared for the state assessment tests and also improve their overall academic performance.

RRCA wants to open a charter school beginning with grades 6-8 and add a high school grade each year after its first.

The Avoyelles School Board has denied that application for the past four years. BESE has refused to approve the application the past two years, tying 5-5 with one abstaining last year.

School officials withdrew their application to BESE last month, saying it will try once again to work with the School Board to open under the auspices of the local public school system.

If denied again, it will appeal to BESE for permission to operate an independent public charter school.

What may make a difference next year -- in both the School Board and BESE decisions -- is that the district is expected to have been declared a unitary school system and have been removed from under a federal court’s desegregation order before having to decide on RRCA’s application.

Those plans could be altered if the Louisiana Supreme Court upholds a lower court ruling that it is unconstitutional to send state Minimum Foundation Program dollars to independent public charter schools.

RRCA officials made it clear when they withdrew their appeal to BESE this year that they were not giving up on their effort to open the new secondary school.

If approved, the school could either be housed in the former Garan building, which RRCA has an option on, or in the vacant Mansura High/Middle School, which would be purchased from the School Board. The board has appraised that property at more than $500,000.

Officials said if approved in 2018, they will strive to open the school in the 2019-2020 school year.