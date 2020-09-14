Sally moves to the east; projected path misses Louisiana

Slow-moving Sally's path is now expected to hit Mississippi's "Casino Coast." Alabama's coast and possibly the Florida Panhandle, according to a 6 p.m. update on the Gulf storm that is now a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 98 mph . Sally was about 145 miles from Biloxi.

Storm watchers said Sally is moving west/northwest at about 7 mph. This means the storm is gathering more moisture for heavy rains, kicking up storm surges of up to 11 feet high and taking its time to inflict damage from its rain, wind and surge.

The storm's movement to the east is good news for New Orleans, but Sally is still expected to dump a lot of water along the coastal areas and as it moves north and east into the Carolinas later in the week.