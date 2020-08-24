Sand bags available for approaching storms

The Avoyelles Office of Emergency Preparedness will have sand and sand bags at the following locations in preparation of the upcoming storms:

Avoyelles Parish Maintenance Barn

City Of Bunkie Fire Station 2

Bordelonville At the old school

Brouillette Fire Station

Cottonport Town Hall

Dupont Fire Station

Effie Fire Station

Fifthward Fire Station

Hessmer City Hall

Marksville City Hall

Mansura Town Hall

Moreauville Town Hall

Plaucheville Town Hall

Simmesport Town Hall

For more information contact Joseph M Frank Avoyelles Parish Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness Director

312 N Main Street

Marksville La 71350

Office 318-240-9160