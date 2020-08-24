Sand bags available for approaching storms
Mon, 08/24/2020 - 1:15pm
The Avoyelles Office of Emergency Preparedness will have sand and sand bags at the following locations in preparation of the upcoming storms:
Avoyelles Parish Maintenance Barn
City Of Bunkie Fire Station 2
Bordelonville At the old school
Brouillette Fire Station
Cottonport Town Hall
Dupont Fire Station
Effie Fire Station
Fifthward Fire Station
Hessmer City Hall
Marksville City Hall
Mansura Town Hall
Moreauville Town Hall
Plaucheville Town Hall
Simmesport Town Hall
For more information contact Joseph M Frank Avoyelles Parish Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness Director
312 N Main Street
Marksville La 71350
Office 318-240-9160