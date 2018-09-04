Sand bags available at parish barn in Mansura

Joey Frank, of the Office of Emergency Preparedness for Avoyelles Parish, has announced that anyone who feels they need sandbags and sand, both are available at the parish barn on Valley Street in Mansura. He advised everyone to bring their on shovel to fill the sand bags.

Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to strike the Mississippi coast as a hurricane tonight or early Wednesday morning. The current projected track of the storm takes it east of Avoyelles Parish but the outer rain bands on Wednesday and Thursday could produce one to three inches of rain in the Avoyelles Parish area.