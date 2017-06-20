Sandbags now available in preparation of TS Cindy

According to Joey Frank, Avoyelles Office of Emergency Preparedness Director, Sandbag Locations in Avoyelles will be open at several locations in Avoyelles until 440 pm today and will reopen at 730 am Wednesday morning.

Please bring a shovel

To fill your sand bags

Avoyelles Parish Barn 2346 Valley St Mansura La

Bunkie; 656 E Oak Street (City Warehouse)

Cottonport; 931 Bryan Street (City Hall)

Hessmer; 4153 East School Street (Old School)

Moreauville; Moreauville Fire Department 328 Main Street

Marksville; 1026 N Main St (City Warehouse)

Plaucheville; 146 Gin Street (Town Hall)

Simmesport; 372 Mission Drive (Simmesport Fire Dept.)

Sand and Sand Bags are available for residents to fill their own bags