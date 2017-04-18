Save Cenla to hold suicide prevention workshop April 23

Save Cenla will conduct a one-hour suicide prevention workshop at 9:15 a.m. next Sunday (April 23) at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dupont. The workshop will be conducted by Save Cenla founders Anthony and Jackie Bordelon of Hamburg and Andy and Angela Dixon of Dupont.

The non-profit organization is dedicated to raising awareness and removing the stigma of suicide and mental illness.

The Bordelons and Dixons have received training in helping others detect warning signs of mental illness that could lead to suicide.

The workshop will also discuss resources available to help those struggling with suicidal thoughts or family members coping with the death of a loved one from suicide.

The local non-profit hopes to conduct several workshops throughout the year. It is encouraging churches, schools, workplaces and civic clubs to schedule workshops.

“The workshops are primarily for the group that asks us to put on the workshop, but it is open to anyone,” Angela said. “We would be thrilled if we had a room full of people for the workshop.”

There is no charge for the workshops, but Save Cenla encourages groups asking for a workshop to conduct a fundraiser to support the suicide prevention efforts in the parish.

For more information, to donate or to schedule a workshop, call 337-519-1888 or 337-288-0973.