SBA aid available for Avoyelles Parish victims of Barry

Avoyelles Parish homeowners and businesses who sustained damages from Hurricane Barry are eligible for Small Business Administration loans now that the parish has been declared a federal disaster area.

SBA representatives will be available at the Avoyelles Parish Library at 600 N. Main Street in Marksville from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday (Sept. 23-26) to answer questions about the disaster loan program and help people complete applications for assistance.

Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed property, machinery, and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.

SBA can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.

SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster for small businesses, small agricultural co-ops, small aquaculture businesses and most private nonprofit organizations of any size,

Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage.

Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Interest rates can be as low as 4 percent for businesses, 2.75 percent for private nonprofit organizations and 1.938 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years.

Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and based on the applicant’s financial condition.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call (800) 877-8339.

Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.