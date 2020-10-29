'Scary' COVID changes Halloween this year

In a year that has seen almost 1,700 Avoyelleans infected and over 60 killed by the coronavirus, that kept students out of their schools for the last two months of the school year, that forced many at risk for serious complications of the disease to work from home, banned hospital and nursing home visits. resulted in people losing their jobs and businesses closing, the fact that COVID-19 has also caused many traditional holiday events to be canceled may seem unimportant.

Still, children -- and, admittedly, many adults -- look forward to Halloween every year. It will be a bit different this year. Many events will be canceled, some house-to-house trick-or-treating is being discouraged, but some events are still planned -- with modifications.

While those scary costumes hiding those sweet faces are one of the highlights of the year for many families, they are not nearly as scary as the unseen menace of a virus that has brought so much pain, sorrow and heartache to so many.

Here is a list of those canceled, changed and scheduled events that the newspaper has been made aware of.

Marksville ‘Halloween on the Square’ -- canceled. Due to concerns over COVID, the Marksville Chamber of Commerce canceled this year's Halloween on The Square, which had been scheduled for Oct. 24.

"Our main priority is to keep you safe and follow our governor's advice in regards to social distancing and the mask mandate," a Chamber representative said in announcing the decision. "We hope to make next Halloween even bigger and better."

Church at Marksville "Trunk or Treat"- The church, located at 4688 La. Hwy 1 North, will hold a ‘Trunk or Treat” event from 5-7 p.m. Saturday. The free event will include lots of candy, a cake walk, games, hot dogs and prizes.

For more information call 253-0103.

Mansura ‘Trick-R-Treat Around the Track’ -- canceled. The Town of Mansura has canceled ts annual “Trick or Treat Around the Track” in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 in the community. The Town Council also chose not to set any specific hours for trick-or-treating within the city limits. For more information call 964-2152.

Hessmer Halloween event ("Hessma-ween") -- canceled. Due to COVID-related conditions in the parish, the Village Council decided at is Oct. 5 meeting to cancel the annual Hessmer Halloween event in the former Hessmer High gym. Children will be allowed to trick-or-treat around neighborhoods, with parental guidance, on Halloween evening (Oct. 31).

Hessmer VFD candy hand out- A candy giveaway event will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Hessmer Fire Station. All COVID guideliness will be enforced. Call 563-9943 for more information.

Simmesport Halloween events- Simmesport will actually have two Halloween events this Saturday. One will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the fire station on Murphy LaCour Drive. The other is "Trick or Treat in Ehrhardt Park," sponsored by the non-profit citizens group RISE, from 5-7 p.m.

In the park event, businesses, organizations and individuals are invited to set up tables to hand out candy to visitors. Seating is limited to two people per table.

To comply with COVID-control restrictions, no more than 250 people will be allowed in the park at a time.

Everyone attending must wear a protective mask or face covering. Masks will be provided for children who do not have one.

Moreauville Fire Dept. drive-thru trick-or- treating- Halloween fun will still be available, with modifications, in Moreauville with a drive-thru candy giveaway from 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday at the fire station at 328 Main Street.

A bag of treats will be given to each child in the vehicle. Visitors must remain in their vehicle or on their trailer to be allowed to participate. All CDC guidelines will be strictly enforced.

For more information call Erica Coco at 305-5778.

Plaucheville “Halloween Night”-Plaucheville's holiday event will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the village’s Community Center. All children must be in costume and COVID restrictions will be enforced. For more information call 922-3111.

Dupont "Halloween Bash”- The Dupont Fire Department will hold its event from 5-7 p.m. Saturday outside Fire Station No. 1 at 5626 Hwy 107 South. Children will receive a free hot dog, chips, drink and candy on a first come/first served basis.

Anyone in the Dupont/Plaucheville area is welcome to hand out treats at the event. In case of rain, the bash will move inside the station.

For more information or to set up a booth call (318) 359-1536.

Bunkie Fire Department Haunted House- The Haunted House at the fire station at 648 Oak Street will be open during trick-or-treating hours. Free hot dogs will be given to visitors on a first come/first served basis.

For more information call 346-2614.

Cottonport VFD candy giveaway- The Cottonport Fire Department will hold a candy giveaway from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, at the fire station at 307 Choupique Lane.

For more information, call 876- 2525.

‘Hocus Pocus’ film at Fox Theatre, Marksville- The Fox Theatre, located on Washington Street in Marksville, will host a “Family Movie Night” on Friday, October 30. The Disney movie “Hocus Pocus” will be shown. Cost is $10 and includes popcorn and a drink.

For more information call 253-8105 or visit marksvillefox.com.