School Board wants court to address excessive absence complaints in a timely manner

Since complaints are filed with the district attorney against parents after their child has more than 13 unexcused absences, Avoyelles School Board members want to know why some charges are not pursued against those parents in a more timely manner.

To get an answer to that question, the School Board has asked District Attorney Charles Riddle and 12th Judicial District Judges Kerry Spruill and Billy Bennett to attend the board’s Executive Committee meeting Nov. 28.

Child Welfare & Attendance Supervisor Jennifer Dismer told the Education Committee Nov. 14 that the cases of excessive absences have been referred to the district attorney. The cases are then assigned to one of the judges to hear and to an assistant district attorney to prosecute.

Parents are notified of their court date for arraignment, where they plead guilty or not guilty.

PTI OPTION

Those pleading guilty are given the option of “pre-trial intervention” (PTI). Under that program, the parents admit there is a problem, pay $100, attend a parenting class costing about $50 and a life skills class costing another $50. If the child is a teenager, they would also attend that class.

During the PTI process, the child is either sent back to school or the parent must take necessary steps to properly home-school the child. If parents plead not guilty to the offense, the matter is set for trial. If convicted, the judge can impose a sentence on the parents.

Dismer said she checked with the court system and found that 113 cases have been referred to the court system this school year, as of Oct. 31. Of that number, 41 warrants have been issued for parents who did not go to court for arraignment.

Of those going to court, 46 chose the PTI option. Files, including some from 2016-17 have been turned over to the court system as of October 31.

There were 41 warrants issued to arrest parents who didn’t go to court. There were 46 parents who accepted PTI, but 19 of those have been rescheduled for court for not complying with the PTI terms.

Of the 26 who pleaded not guilty, seven are scheduled for trial and 19 cases were dismissed as part of plea negotiations involving other crimes.

Dismer said she has only sent 34 cases to the District Attorney’s Office this school year, so most of the 113 cases in the DA’s report are cases from last school year.

Some board members were upset that cases from 2016 were not heard last year and some from last year may still be pending.

“That doesn’t help us get the students back in school,” Board member Mike Lacombe said. “Last year is over, so what have we accomplished. We need to get on the D.A. and move this process forward.”

School officials have been told by the court that the problem is getting the cases from the District Attorney’s Office. Riddle told the newspaper that is not true, that he turns the cases over the court in a timely manner.

Board members said having the three judicial system officials in the room at the same time should help resolve the issue and hopefully get students back in the classrooms sooner.