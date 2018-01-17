Schools may reopen tomorrow

Chris LaCour, Avoyelles Parish School Board member, announced it is looking like schools in the parish will resume tomorrow.

In a Social Media post he said: “Update on current status of Avoyelles Parish schools for tomorrow..... as of now we are leaning towards opening schools in Avoyelles Parish as usual tomorrow January 18,2018! This is highly dependent upon a report we will receive from the LA DOTD between the hours of 6 and 7 this evening. There are still reports of black ice in some shaded areas of highways, and crews are currently working to address this.

Once the report comes in this evening, a decision on opening or closing will be made. Please keep an eye out for updates from this page for confirmation.”

CLTCC campuses will reopen all campuses on Thursday.

No official word was released from the Avoyelles Public Charter School However High students were sent a reminder via Social Media to make sure to bring science fair work to school tomorrow.