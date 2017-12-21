Scott addresses Mansura’s water concerns

Providing good water to Mansura residents is a three-way partnership of the Town of Cottonport, the LAWCO water company and Mansura town officials, Mayor Kenneth Pickett said at the Town Council meeting Dec. 11.

There were a few complaints about water quality voiced by citizens, but mostly there were questions about how Cottonport and LAWCO will keep the level of “trihalomethanes” (TTHMs) within the allowable limits. Cottonport Mayor William “Scotty” Scott addressed the council and concerned citizens about the issue.

Scott conceded Cottonport had a problem regulating its chlorine earlier this year, but has spent about $50,000 recently to correct that problem.

REACTS TO CHLORINE

TTHMs are formed when organic matter in the water reacts with chlorine. High levels of TTHMs pose no immediate health problem, but long-term exposure over many years may harm the liver, kidneys and central nervous system, LAWCO President Billy Edrington told the council last month.

The possibility of instructing LAWCO to purchase its water from a different supplier was raised at the November meeting. That was not directly mentioned at the Dec. 11 meeting, but questions hinted the thought was still on the minds of Mansura water customers.

Edrington had been asked in November to attend the December meeting to provide information on any price increase if the company decided to buy its water. He had said then that he might not be able to get the information ready to present to the council until January.

Scott said Cottonport “is very serious about our water and we spend a lot of money to ensure that we have good water.”

He said the town does additional testing in between tests conducted by the state “just to make sure it stays good.”

Scott said town officials want to know if there is a problem sooner than every three months, when the state tests the water.

“No matter where you buy your water, you can still get TTHMs,” Scott said. “It happens more often in the summer, when the water is hot.”

Scott said that since the improvements were finished last month, the TTHM rate was 63 parts per billion (ppb) in the last test. Rates of 80 ppb or higher are flagged as a health hazard.

The test report that caused the current concern in Mansura was 105 ppb.

Since test results are measured on an average of the last few tests, Edrington had prepared town officials in November of the possibility that the state would find the TTHM rate still too high, even if the current levels are below 80.

TTHMs can form when water is not moving, such as at the end of a dead-end street, Scott said. For that reason, water may be below the threshold for a TTHM warning letter when it leaves Cottonport but spike over that level when it is within the Mansura water system.

Edrington had said one factor in higher TTHM levels is a new state regulation increasing the amount of chlorine that must be used in the water system.

The higher chlorine is needed to kill bacteria in the water, but it also causes more interaction with organic and non-organic materials in the water, which results in “disinfectant by products” such as TTHM.

NOT DRAGGING FEET

Scott said he came to the meeting because he read the story about the last council meeting and he wanted town officials and citizens to know “that we are not dragging our feet on addressing this problem. Our water is good and we will do what we have to do to keep it good.”

Pickett said he appreciated Scott coming to the meeting to discuss the issue. He also pointed out that Mansura cannot tell Cottonport what to do with its water system “because our franchise agreement for water service is with LAWCO, not Cottonport.”

He said LAWCO has also pledged to take steps to ensure against high TTHM levels and other water quality problems. At the November meeting, Edrington had pointed out that Avoyelles Water Commission has not had any problem with TTHMs. However, AWC charges more than the Town of Cottonport, which could cost Mansura customers $3-4 more per month if LAWCO switched to AWC as its primary water supplier.

Edrington said the company is allowed to increase its bill to customers to recover such expenses as an increase in the price the company has to pay for water. He also said he would talk with Cottonport officials to discuss the TTHM problem and what can be done to prevent it in the future.

LAWCO is also making improvements to its system in Mansura to reduce the possibility of high levels of TTHMs and other contaminants.