Seven youth escape from Bunkie juvenile detention center

Seven residents of the Acadiana Center for Youth juvenile detention center escaped Sunday night. By Monday morning, five had been apprehended and two were still at-large.

Because the offenders are juveniles, public information is limited, an Office of Juvenile Justice official said. Law enforcement agencies have been given all information and descriptions to assist in locating the escapees.

Bunkie Police Chief Scott Ferguson said he was the first officer on scene after the escape was reported around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Ferguson said seven boys made it over the fence. Two were caught about an hour later. Two more were arrested in Lebeau at about 6 a.m. Monday and a fifth was apprehended in Opelousas later in the morning.

“There was a vehicle reported stolen in Bunkie Sunday night, after the escapes,” Ferguson said. “We are not sure if the juveniles were involved in that.”

That vehicle is a 2010 brown Lincoln MKS with license plate DV 40735.

An OJJ spokesperon said this afternoon there is nothing new to report on the escapes and the search for the remaining two escapees.

This is the second escape at the recently opened juvenile detention center. Three youth escaped from the facility in September and were recaptured a few days later in Texas in a car they had stolen in Shreveport.