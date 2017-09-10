Several local groups seek donations for Harvey victims

There are numerous local groups and individuals involved in efforts to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey; the newspaper has been made aware of these.

FIRST RESPONDERS

The Avoyelles Parish First Responders will collect supplies for those first responders in Texas and Southwest Louisiana who were affected by Hurricane Harvey. The supplies will be delivered directly to those responders in need.

The donations will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday (Sept. 12-15) at Marksville, Bunkie and Mansura fire stations and Robert Lemoine Building Supply in Moreauville.

Many first responders in those areas had their homes flooded even as they were out in the storm helping other victims.

The supplies needed include: bleach, Pine Sol, liquid soaps, mops, brooms, push brooms, dust pans, mold spray, paper towels, toilet paper, Gatorade, Powerade, sports drinks, diapers, pull-ups, wet wipes (unscented if possible), bath soap, toothpaste, tooth brushes, baby powder, Gold Bond Powder, laundry detergent, gloves and dust masks, rubber gloves, garbage bags, garden sprayers, water hoses, shovels, garden rakes, buckets, plastic totes, deodorants, fans and dehumidifiers.

Monetary donations can be made to the Harvey First Responder Relief Fund.

For more information, call 253-7321.

NEW LIFE CHURCH

After viewing news reports of the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, members of New Life Assembly of God decided to organize a relief effort. The church is located at 7320 La. Hwy 1 in Mansura, next to Walmart.

“There are thousands of victims, now homeless, that need help,” a church spokesperson said. “If you would like to give to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, the church is here to help.”

The church is accepting items for storm victims and will bring those donations to those areas to help those in need.

Items needed include: gift cards, canned or non-perishable food, sports drinks, personal care items, work gloves, disposable baby diapers, baby food/ formula, manual can openers, plastic ware, paper products, blankets, disposable adult diapers, cleaning supplies, dust masks, heavy rubber kitchen gloves, flashlights and fresh batteries, non-sterile surgical gloves, mops, brooms, shovels, hand tools, kitchen items (such as new sets of pots and pans/cooking utensils), and dog/cat food.

Donations can be made online at www.newlifeag. church. Click on Harvey Relief.

Church members asked that new and used clothing NOT be donated in this effort.

The church will accept donations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information, contact Pastor Richard Newman at (337) 316-5353 or 253-4361.

SERVANT HOUSE

The Catholic Diocese of Alexandria is currently collecting items for evacuees in Cenla shelters.

Things such as personal hygiene items, diapers and wipes, cleaning supplies and toiletries can be brought to Servant House at 117 N. Monroe St. in Marksville.

PLAUCHEVILLE ELEM.

Plaucheville Elementary School has “adopted” a storm-damaged private school in Houston and is collecting donations to help it recover from the effects of Hurricane Harvey. Lutheran South Academy is a Pre-K through 12th grade private school in southeast Houston.

Plaucheville Principal Toni Wilson hopes parish residents will open their hearts to help these children in need.

“We decided to do this as an entire school to help where we can,” Wilson said.

Wilson and PES staff member Kim Adams became aware the school’s plight through a Facebook post by Gina Bertalotto, a staff member at Avoyelles Public Charter School.

Adams said Bertalotto posted that she has family in Houston and her cousin’s young daughters attend Lutheran South.

“Every school is affected by the rising water,” Bertalotto said recently. “Some had up to two feet and have to completely relocate.”

Donations of cleaning supplies, school supplies for any grade and gift cards will be accepted at Plaucheville Elementary from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays until Friday, Sept. 15. Bertalotto will travel to Houston to deliver the items.

“Anything anyone can donate will be appreciated,” Wilson said.