Several upcoming events scheduled in Avoyelles this week

'CLUE' TICKETS ON SALE

The Avoyelles Public Charter School Creative Arts Department will present its mystery theatre production of Clue this Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the school’s auditorium in Mansura.

"Clue" is a classy mystery about multiple murders that will have the audience involved in a comedic crime scene. This year’s production is directed by Janis Yantis.

The notoriously blackmailed characters in the play go through a whirlwind of events and clues to solve the case laid out before them. People will be dropping left and right, and anyone could be next until the killer is found.

Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults.

For more ticket information visit apcs.us.

DISTRICT 1 & 9 SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATES FORUM

The “Too New For You” youth organization will host an open forum for Avoyelles Parish School Board candidates in District 1 and 9 at 3 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 28) in the D.A. Jordan Center in Marksville.

The forum will give citizens in the two districts an opportunity to question candidates about their position on important issues facing education and the parish school system. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call Mary Sampson at 253-9835 or (318) 500-1195.

APSB ANNOUNCES HEALTH BENEFITS MEETINGS

The Avoyelles Parish School District is notifying its employees and retirees of the state Office of Group Benefits annual health insurance enrollment meetings in Pineville this week.

Meetings for employees/retirees without Medicare will be at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. today. in the Country Inn Conference Center in Pineville. Meetings for retirees with Medicare will be at the same times and location on Thursday.

Annual enrollment opened Oct. 1 and will continue through Nov. 15 for health insurance coverage effective Jan. 1. For more information, contact Health Insurance Clerk Judy Guillote at 240-0227.

TUNICA-BILOXI BASKETRY SUMMIT

The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe’s Language and Culture Revitalization Program (LCRP) will host its 3rd Annual Intertribal Basketry Summit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 27) in the Hall of Chiefs at Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville.

“We are looking forward to another year of this event that serves as an outlet for cultural expression and a celebration of the ancient art of basket weaving,” Tribal Vice Chairman Marshall Ray Sampson said. “By encouraging our people to continue learning the art of basketry, these traditions will live on for generations to come.”

Tunica-Biloxi tribal members and accomplished weavers from other American Indian communities in the region will demonstrate southeast basket traditions using longleaf pine needle, river cane and palmetto. The Summit will be an informal forum allowing weavers to talk about their own technique and elements of their culture represented in the craft.

The event is open to the general public, free of charge, to observe the Native American weavers work their magic. Those wishing to take the pine needle basket weaving class will pay $20 registration, which also includes the cost of lunch for class participants.

"TASTE OF ANGELS"

St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic School in Cottonport will hold its second annual “A Taste of the Angels” tasting event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the school gym. Tickets are $15 for adults and high school students and $5 for children in PreK through 8th grade. Tickets can be purchased in the school office. There will only be 200 tickets sold.

The evening will feature a silent auction of baskets, including one basket with a seven-night trip to Amish country. Music will be provided by local country star, Charley Rivers. For more information or tickets, call the school at (318) 876-2955.

HESSMER KC FALL DINNER

Hessmer KC Council #3088 will sponsor its annual Fall Dinner on Sunday at the Rateau Center. Serving, which is drive-through, will be from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Plates consist of pork steak or BBQ chicken with the trimmings. Donation is $9 per plate. Tickets are available from any member or by calling 563-4534 for advance tickets.