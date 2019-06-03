Sheriff arrests father in 'shaken baby syndrome' case

On May 20, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office received information from the Department of Children and Family Services that a 3-month-old girl was being treated at a hospital in Lafayette for suspected physical abuse. The infant was initially brought to Avoyelles Hospital with symptoms of lethargy and abnormal crying.

Tests showed that the baby had multiple brain hemorrhages, retinal hemorrhaging, and seizures, all consistent with "shaken baby syndrome."

The baby's father, Travis Villemarette, 38, was arrested by the APSO and charged with second-degree cruelty to juveniles. He's currently being held on a $200,000 bond.