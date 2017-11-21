Shooting in Moreauville leaves one dead

According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, a shooting has taken place in Moreauville. The shooting reportedly took place at 1063 Bayou des Glaises Road inside the Moreauville Town limits on Tuesday evening. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed one dead. No other injuries reported. Moreauville Police has asked APSO to assist in the investigation of the shooting.

Person or persons of interest in the incident have been detained by police. No other details are expected until sometime Wednesday.