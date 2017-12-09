Shorts, sandals -- not snow -- greet Santa in Avoyelles' first parades this Christmas season

When one thinks of Christmas, thoughts of snow and frost and icicles usually come to mind. Not so in Avoyelles Parish. Shorts, T-shirts and sandals were the uniform of the day for three parades held on Sunday Dec. 3.

Hessmer, Moreauville and Simmesport ushered in the season of community parades and events to celebrate the holiday season.

In Hessmer, children played in the ditches to pass the time until the parade began. Once the sound of the blaring sirens signaled the approaching parade, playtime was over. Then it was time for serious business, preparing to pick up candy and wave to those in the parade -- especially the big guy in a red suit at the end of the parade.

As the children gathered up their treasures, one young boy told his parents, “This is even better than Halloween.”

In Bunkie, a town Christmas tree was officially lit for the holiday season on Friday, Dec. 1. The tree, donated by Billy and Anne Smith of Bunkie, is on display outside the Bunkie Train Depot.

Along with a parade, the village of Moreauville held a “Christmas on the Bayou” event. The afternoon was filled with vendors and activities for children around the village’s walking track. At the end of the annual parade, children and families gathered on the track to enjoy hot chocolate and cookies and a visit from Santa Claus.

The town of Simmesport rounded out the weekend with a community parade and photos with Santa Claus. A gumbo dinner fundraiser was also held at Leo Ehrhardt Central Town Park.

The “Season of Joy” was officially upon us.