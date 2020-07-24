Shots fired at local store in Ville Platte

The following was released by the Ville Platte Gazette on a shooting in Ville Platte:

On July 24th 2020 Ville Platte police Department received a call of shots fired at a local store in the 700 block of Edward Knoto Street. Upon arrival officers found a male subject with a gunshot wound to the leg. After further investigation it was found that the wounded male subject was shot by his brother, the male subject was transported to a hospital in the Lafayette area. An arrest warrant was secured by Detective Darrien Guillory from 13th Judicial District Judge Honorable Gary Ortego for the arrest of Ahmed Ali of 218 N. Latour Ville Platte La. For La. R.S. 14:27.30.1, Attempted Second degree Murder, Ali was taken into custody in Bunkie La. By Bunkie Police department Avoyelles Parish Sherriff and U.S. Marshalls.

Chief Lartigue would like to thank Evangeline parish Sheriff's Office, Bunkie Police, Avoyelles S.O, Lafayette S.O., U.S. Marshalls, and Louisiana State police for the assistance.