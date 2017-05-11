Should police officers shoot at moving vehicles?

Should a police officer shoot at a moving vehicle, especially if the driver appears to be using the car “as a weapon” against him?

That question has been posed for decades, but more and more law enforcement agencies have adopted a policy prohibiting such shootings in the past few years.

One of the cases often cited in support of such a ban is the Nov. 3, 2015 police-involved shooting of a vehicle on a dead-end street in Marksville.

LOCAL CASE, POLICY

The tragic death of 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis, who died in a hail of bullets while sitting in the front seat next to his father, could have been avoided had police officers not decided to reach for their guns instead of using non-lethal tactics.

Ward 2/Marksville deputy marshals Derrick Stafford and Norris Greenhouse Jr. pursued Chris Few to the dead-end in front of the Marksville State Historic Site Prehistoric Indian Park. Few attempted to reverse, but body camera video from another police officer at the scene shows Few’s car apparently stopped and with his hands raised as the two officers are shooting.

A jury convicted Stafford of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter. Greenhouse’s trial on the original charge of 2nd degree murder and attempted 2nd degree murder starts Oct. 2.

Avoyelles Sheriff Doug Anderson, the parish’s chief law enforcement officer, said his department prohibits its deputies from “firing at or from a vehicle except where the use of force is justified.” Anderson said the application of that policy is that deadly force would be justified only if occupants of the vehicle were shooting at officers.

“If the suspect is driving the car at you, shooting is prohibited,” Anderson said. “Just get out of the way.”

Anderson said his department has fortunately never had a situation where the policy had to be tested. The parish has 18 patrol deputies who are state certified to carry and use a weapon, so the potential of a deadly conflict exists whenever a deputy hits the road.

The Ward/City Marshal’s office has no such policy. Due to ongoing trials involving that issue, Marksville Police Chief Elster Smith would not comment on whether the city has such a policy or not.

Stafford was a full-time police officer for MPD and Greenhouse was a former auxiliary officer for the department. Both were moonlighting as deputy marshals at the time of the Nov. 3, 2015 incident.

Opponents of the “no shoot” policy contend it removes a police officer’s discretion to act in a manner he sees necessary to address an immediate situation. They say the policy is dangerous to police officers.

Proponents of the policy argue that shooting at a car (1) is an ineffective way to stop it or to protect the officer from being hit by the car; (2) poses a danger to innocent parties -- those in the vehicle or pedestrians and other motorists who might be hit by ricochets or stray bullets; (3) would result in an “unguided threat” to bystanders or oncoming vehicles if the driver is incapacitated.

NATIONAL DEBATE: PRO

Proponents include the U.S. Department of Justice, the International Association of Chiefs of Police and cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Denver, Cleveland and others.

Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), has said it is an “illogical notion” that a police officer can stand his ground against an oncoming vehicle and save himself and others by shooting at the car to incapacitate the driver.

“You can’t stop a moving vehicle,” Wexler has said in printed interviews. “You shouldn’t shoot at moving vehicles. Period. No exceptions.”

A model policy, developed by the International Association of Chiefs of Police in 1989, says shooting at a vehicle is only justified if the driver poses a “deadly force by means other than the vehicle.” This effectively eliminates the claim that the driver was “using the car as a weapon” as justification for shooting at a moving vehicle.

Under that policy, the shooting would be justified only if the suspect was shooting from the vehicle, which tracks Anderson’s interpretation of the APSO policy.

PERF noted in its “30 Guiding Principles On Use of Force” that “shooting at vehicles must be prohibited.”

In that document, PERF states that a “strict policy does not mean that there will never be an exception to the rule. If a cop can give a valid reason why he or she shot at a moving car, it can be treated as an exception to the rule. But in the large majority of cases, a strict rule against shooting at cars will not only save lives, it will keep our cops out of trouble, out of the press and, God forbid, out of jail.”

NATIONAL DEBATE: CON

A major critic of the no-shoot policy is psychologist Dr. Bill Lewinski, founder/director of the Force Science Institute (FSI). The FSI trains officers in the use of force. Lewinski has testified in hundreds of police-involved shooting cases, usually in favor of the police officer.

On his website, Lewinski has said prohibiting shooting into vehicles increases “the risk of injury and death to officers.” He said efforts to impose those policies are “driven by political pressure” and based “more on speculation than on solid behavioral science.”

David Bolgiano, the “use of force” expert witness for the defense in Stafford’s trial in March, is an apparent follower of Lewinski’s school of thought on the issue. He is also a leading national critic of PERF’s “30 Guiding Principles.”

Like Lewinski, Bolgiano brought up issues involving a police officer’s perceptions that affect his actions under high-stress situations.

Bolgiano testified that what may seem to be an unreasonable response to the situation by someone watching who is not directly involved could have appeared to be the only reasonable course of action for the police officer involved in the incident.

Lewinski refers to two conditions, also cited by Bolgiano, that he calls “looming” and “inattentive blindness.”

“Looming” is a psychological phenomenon that occurs when a speeding object coming toward an individual appears to be increasing rapidly in size, giving the individual a sense that it is moving faster than it really is and that he does not have time to get out of the way.

In explaining this phenomenon, Lewinski has written that witnesses observing the incident would not experience looming and might conclude the shooting was not necessary.

“Inattentive blindness” is a phenomenon that occurs when the brain is so strongly focused on one detail that it blocks out all others. An example would be of an officer so intent on looking at forward motion of a vehicle that he failed to see the car stop and the driver raise his hands.

That is what happened in a case in which Lewinski testified, exonerating the police officer who shot and paralyzed the driver of the vehicle.

Other experts in the field have concluded that Lewinski’s findings on inattentive blindness are “not valid or reliable” and that the “looming” effect would not automatically trigger a “fight or flight” response that would force a police officer to shoot at the vehicle.

In closing, it must be noted that law enforcement agency officials have to develop and implement policies they believe help them better serve the public. Those agencies’ officers must then be properly trained to follow sound policies.

Written policies, without enforcement and consequences for violations, are pointless.

It is a sad fact of life in our ever-increasingly violent society that there are times when a police officer has been killed because he hesitated to use deadly force against an armed and dangerous criminal. What is sadder than that is the loss of an innocent life from the unnecessary and/or inappropriate use of deadly force by a police officer.

Good policies and proper training can make sure neither of those sad events happens again.