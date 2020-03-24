Show us how you remain Avoyelles Strong

Send us pictures of what you are doing at home or for others during this time of social distancing.

We want to highlight your ideas and activities.

If someone has done something special for others let us know. We want to share the good news,

All photos must have the names and towns of everyone in the photo. We would also request a contact number to call for any questions.

Photos can be posted to our Avoyelles Today Facebook page or messaged to our page; emailed to avoyellespublishing@yahoo.com or texted to (318) 359-0801; (318)305-8170.

For more information feel free to call any of the above numbers or the office at 253-5413.

We are working with our parish to showcase how we remain Avoyelles Strong!