'Signs of the time' can't be placed in public right-of-way

It's election season. It's also grass-growing season.

Those two seasons shouldn't clash with each other, but sometimes they do.

The Town of Simmesport has taken the step of posting a reminder -- or warning, if you prefer -- on Facebook asking political candidates "to please be aware of Louisiana Revised Statute 18:1470, which is about political signs." The same applies to all municipalities and unincorporated areas of the parish.

The Facebook notice cites the state law that says political campaign signs "shall not be erected, displayed or posted on any publicly owned property or right of way, or on any public utility pole or stanchion."

The reason for Simmesport -- and all other local governments with responsibility for maintaining public rights of way -- is as much a concern for employees' safety as it is for minimizing a public eyesore.

"The town is responsible for cutting grass on the medians and sides of Highway 1 as well as other places around town," the Simmesport notice reads. "Political signs cannot be placed on public property, including the right away along the sides of a street.

"Please do not make it difficult for our town workers to do their jobs and don't risk having your sign removed if it is not placed on private property," the post continues. "The Town of Simmesport encourages everyone to participate in the political process, but please be mindful of the law."