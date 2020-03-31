Simmesport adopts 5 p.m. curfew

Simmesport has imposed a general curfew in the town from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. as part of its efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus in this area.

Piggly Wiggly store supervisor Warren Smith said the town's curfew has not affected the grocery store too much. The store opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. He said the store was told it was okay to remain open until 6 p.m. The store is usually open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m Monday-Saturday and 8-6 p.m. on Sunday. He said customers are doing their shopping earlier in the day.

"Although we face the challenges moment to moment, we encourage each of you to pray for the healing of our nations," Mayor Leslie Draper III said. "Let’s take this opportunity to come together for the common good of humanity."

He noted that town officials have been in constant contact with federal, state and parish officials. as well as local pastors, businesses and others "pursuing information to advance the efforts to keep our people safe, healthy and in good spirits."

Among the town's anti-COVID measures is the postponement of the Atchafalaya River Festival, which was planned to be held this weekend (April 3-5).

Simmesport Town Hall is closed to the public but is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Utility bills can be made via the drop box, online or by mail. Draper said anyone with questions can call 318-941-2493.

"We will do our best to keep you updated," Draper said. "Please practice a cautious calmness as we go through this trial. Don’t let internet rumors drive irrational behavior.