Simmesport approves agreement to aid Humane Society in rescuing abused animals

Simmesport has approved working with the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSL) to rescue abused dogs and horses in the town limits.

The Town Council has discussed the issue in recent meetings. After further discussion at the Nov. 28 special meeting, the council unanimously adopted a resolution to enter into a cooperative agreement with the Humane Society.

Mayor Leslie Draper III emphasized that this would apply only to horses and dogs who were being abused.

The town would provide police officers to assist the Humane Society personnel in removing those animals the police department had determined to be abused.