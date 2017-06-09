Simmesport bridge work postponed

Road or Lane Status

**UPDATE: POSTPONED** LA 1; Simmesport Bridge; Avoyelles Parish; Lane Reduction

***UPDATE: POSTPONED TO A LATER DATE**

6/5/2017

Avoyelles Parish, LA 1

Milepost 212.81, Bridge # 052-05-0000-1

Control Section 052-05

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that bridge number 052-05-0000-1 will be reduced to one lane for bridge maintenance from 7:00 AM until 4:30 PM on Monday, June 12, 2017 through Friday, June 16, 2017. This structure is on LA 1 over Atchafalaya River and is located at Log Mile 0.00. Bridge is located on the Avoyelles and Point Coupee Parish line.

Permit/Detour Section

Bridge will be reduced to one 12’ lane with flagmen directing traffic. Please no wide loads.

Safety Reminder

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.