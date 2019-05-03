Simmesport may upgrade water meters to wireless

Replacing Simmesport’s aging water meters with modern wireless-read meters will cost $250,000-300,000 -- but there may be a way the town can make the upgrade without writing a hefty check.

Eric Street of Brilliant Efficiencies told the Town Council at its April 8 meeting that the company is willing to allow Simmesport to pay off the cost of the meters on a per meter/per month lease agreement that could be passed on to water customers.

One option would be to charge the town $3.05 per meter per month for an agreement that would not cover the cost of replacing meters once the 15-year warranty period expires.

Another option would have a monthly cost of $4.09 per month per meter for 20 years and $1.81 per meter per month thereafter, but would include full replacement of the meters after the warranty expires.

The town would have the option of paying off the lease-purchase agreement at any time -- possibly with grant funds it might receive for water system improvements at some point in the future.

NO UP-FRONT COST

There is no up-front cost to the town and no bonded indebtedness that might affect its bond rating.

The new meters would be ultrasonic, wireless meters that are read with a laptop or tablet device when the Water Department employee drives by the meter.

It was noted the town’s meters are old and inaccurate.

This raises the probability that customer’s water bills will increase solely due to their monthly water usage being billed accurately.

If the Water Department also adds the meter lease fee to the bill, the monthly water bill will be even higher.

The council authorized Mayor Leslie Draper to pursue negotiations with Brilliant Efficiencies concerning the proposal.

Draper said the matter will be brought back to the Town Council at its May 13 meeting.