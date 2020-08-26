Simmesport Piggly Wiggly to close early ahead of Laura

Simmesport Piggly Wiggly has announced the doors will close today (August 26) at 6 p.m. and is cautious of operating on Thursday, August 27 during Hurricane Laura.

A manager of the grocery store said the store will open if possible on Thursday, however, a final decision will not be made until Thursday morning.

In Bunkie, Paul Bellow, owner of Lyons Market, said his store will remain open as long as there is electricity. "We will stay open as long as we possibly can," he said.

As of Wednesday morning, Harvest Foods in Marksville also had no plans to close unless there is no electricity. An assistant manager said normal hours of operation, 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. were still in place for as long as they could serve the public.