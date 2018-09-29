Simmesport, RISE hold groundbreaking for Ehrhardt Park

On a beautiful autumn day, citizens and officials of Simmesport paid tribute to a past leader while outlining the plans for a better town for the children who will be its future leaders.

A groundbreaking ceremony for improvements to Leo Ehrhardt Central Park was held on Sept. 17.

The park was renamed last year to honor Ehrhardt, who served 10 four-year terms as mayor during the period from his first election in 1940 until he retired after his last re-election in 1992 at the age of 84.

Ehrhardt passed away in 1997.

Mayor Leslie Draper III opened the ceremony with welcoming remarks and outlined his plans to make the park a centerpiece of the community.

The park’s primary purpose is to provide a safe environment for the children of Simmesport, Draper noted.

RISE President Marsha Strong spoke about the non-profit organization’s efforts to promote economic development and community improvements in Simmesport.

Improving the park for the area children is a major project of the organization.

initial phase

Draper said the event was held to mark the beginning of the initial phase of work to convert the peaceful greenspace in the heart of the town into a playground for children and a community park where citizens can go to relax and enjoy the outdoors.

“This is not the formal dedication of the park,” Draper said.

He said the town will hold a dedication ceremony, hopefully with Ehrhardt’s two grown children, Leo Jr. and Mary in attendance, in the future.

“We do not have a firm timetable for the park,” Draper said. “We will be installing fencing around the park to make it more secure.”

Other work in this initial phase will be to determine what playground equipment to purchase and where to place it within the park.“We will be trimming trees and filling in any holes that might be in the park,” Draper said.

He said the area could begin looking more like a playground within the next three days, when basic playground equipment could be installed.

The mayor said the town also wants to build a small pavilion in the park.

RISE has received several donations to get the park improvement project underway.