Simmesport town council to meet Tuesday night

April 13, 2020

Town Council Meeting Agenda

6:00 PM

1. CALL MEETING TO ORDER

2. PRAYER

3.. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

4. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

5. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

6. PAYMENT OF BILLS

7. RESOLUTION FOR AVOYELLES COUNCIL ON AGEING SITE MANAGER COMPENSATION

8. SALARY ORDINANCE ORDINANCE 04-2020-01

DEPARTMENT REPORTS:

*Due to limits on the number of people that can gather, department reports will be presented in written form.

A. ENGINEER –

B. UTILITY DEPARTMENT –

C. SEWER PLANT –

D. STREET DEPARTMENT –

E. FIRE DEPARTMENT –

F. POLICE DEPARTMENT –

G. TOWN MAGISTRATE – KIRK LACOUR