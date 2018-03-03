Simmesport VFW donates to Ehrhardt Park

Efforts to raise funds to improve Leo Ehrhardt Central Park received another boost at the Simmesport Town Council meeting Feb. 12 when the Simmesport VFW post donated $1,000 to be used for the project.

The park was recently renamed to honor long time mayor, Leo Ehrhardt Sr.

The Greater Atchafalaya Area Chamber of Commerce presented $2,500 to jumpstart the fundraising effort at the Jan. 8 council meeting.

A local non-profit, Reinvesting in Simmesport's Expansion (RISE) is being formed to spearhead this and other civic improvement projects.

In other business, the mayor and council proclaimed March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

Lonnie Bridges of Cottonport, a member of the Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling board of directors, requested the town support the organization's efforts with the proclamation.