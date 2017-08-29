Simmesport VFW Post sets 3rd Annual Open Car Show Sept. 9

Simmesport VFW Post 7643 will hold its 3rd Annual Open Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 9)

The show will be held at Yellow Bayou Memorial Park on La. Hwy 1 in Simmesport.

Proceeds will benefit the VFW Post in Simmesport.

Registration is $30 per car and will be held from 8 a.m. -noon the morning of the event.

Judging will be held from noon-2 p.m. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.

Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place will be awarded in 13 categories, including Best of Show, Top 10, Muscle, 1988-2017, Street Rod, Rat Rod, Military, Tractor, Truck, Unique, Antique non modified, Motorcycle and Mayor’s Choice.

Admission is free to the public.

Southwind with Danny Maddie will perform.

There will be food, drinks and cake on sale, kids games, goody bags, door prizes and more.

For more information call Billy at (337) 368-7382 or Justin at (318) 282-7623.