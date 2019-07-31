Sister Anita Bianchini, former Sacred Heart Principal dies

Sister Anita Bianchini, former principal at Sacred Heart School in Moreauville has died. Sister Sandra Norsworthy, current Sacred Heart Principal, announced Bianchini's death on Wednesday, July 31.

Sister Norsworthy said Sister Anita, as she was known, was Principal at Sacred Heart from 1965-1971. She also taught seventh and eighth grades druing those years and returned to teach the same grades from 1990 to 1993.

She was a native of Italy and came to Moreauville in 1948 with the Order of Our Lady of Sorrows, which is based in Rome. The Order of Our Lady of Sorrows in Shreveport, the convent from which Sister Anita was based, was preparing for her upcoming 100 year old birthday.

She was in Alexandria at the time of her death. The funeral will be held at the Louisiana mother house in Shreveport and will be announced within the next few days.