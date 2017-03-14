Six jurors selected in first day of Stafford murder trial

With increased security surrounding the courthouse, Jury selection in the 2nd degree murder trial of Derrick Stafford began Monday morning and continued through at least the early part of this week. Six jurors were selected Monday.

District Judge Billy Bennett denied a defense motion to postpone the trial, saying both sides have had ample time to prepare for the trial.

The trial was to begin as soon as a jury was selected. Stafford’s attorneys still have a motion to move the trial from Avoyelles Parish in the event they are unable to select enough jurors.

Stafford is accused of the 2nd degree murder of 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis and the attempted 2nd degree murder of Mardis’ father, Chris Few, following a traffic stop in Marksville on Nov. 3, 2015.

Stafford and co-defendant Norris Greenhouse Jr. were working as Marksville deputy marshals at the time of the incident.

Defense attorneys Johnathan Goins and Chris Lacour asked that the trial be delayed to give them time to prepare a defense against an expert witness for the state that they said they were unaware of until this past Friday.

The Attorney General’s prosecutor said the witness was hired to counter recent claims by the defense that officer Kenneth Parnell may also have fired at Few’s vehicle that night.

The prosecutor said the defense was aware of the scene investigation diagrams but did not raise an issue until just recently.

The most security in the courthouse’s history was in place Monday morning with a show of force of the firs time use of barracades to control acccess to the east parking area.

In addition to more sheriff’s deputies, state troopers were also brought in to help with security.

National news media outlets are expected to send correspondents as the trial nears its final stages.