The Marksville Fire Department has responded to a vehicle fire at a business in Fifth Ward.

A vehicle being repaired at Southern Off Road on Highway One north just outside Marksville when it caught fire. The incident was called into the Avoyelles 911 center at approximately 11:15 am.

The Marksville Fire Department was called out to put out the vehicle blaze. No injuries or damage to the business or anyone at the scene has been reported.