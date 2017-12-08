Snowfall knocks out power to thousands

Avoyelles Parish residents woke to a “winter wonderland” last Friday morning, but thousands also woke up without electricity.

Tree limbs, weighed down with ice and snow, knocked out power in communities across the parish in what has been dubbed Winter Storm Benji.

Mansura -- including Walmart on La. Hwy 1 -- was temporarily blacked out during the early “white Christmas.” Cottonport and several other communities also experienced power outages.

Shortly after the snow stopped this morning, Cleco reported 7,200 of its 16,000 customers in Avoyelles Parish had lost service.

“There does not appear to be a lot of damage caused by the snow, but we are assessing damages at this time,” Cleco spokeswoman Jennifer Cahill said Friday morning.

Only 44 of Entergy’s 5,700 customers in the parish lost power due to the weather, Entergy spokesman Mike Burns said.

“We have crews working as quickly and safely as possible, given conditions,” Burns said. “Safety is the top priority, and we urge the public to remain safe as well.”

Entergy serves the Marksville and Lake Ophelia areas of the parish. Cleco provides electricity in most of the parish.

Both utility companies quickly sent service crews and tree-trimming equipment to address the problems.

Safety tips for dealing with power outages include to be aware of downed power lines that could be "live" and dangerous. Also, those using generators should follow manufacturer's instructions. Generators should not be plugged into a home's outlet because power could flow through the metering system and onto a power line, creating a hazardous situation for workers.

Avoyelles 911 Executive Director Donald Milligan said the communications center was busy Friday morning, but there were no major issues “other than scattered power outages around the parish.

“We did not have any roads closed due to the snow,” Milligan said.

Pete Laborde Road in the Hamburg-Bordelonville area was closed Thursday due to muddy conditions from the rain earlier in the week. It will remain closed until further notice, the Police Jury decided at its committee meetings on Dec. 6.

The decision to close schools on Friday was made Thursday evening, based on the anticipated winter weather. State agencies and the parish courthouse were also closed.

Parish Emergency Preparedness Director Joey Frank said there were no roads closed or major weather-related problems due to the snowfall. However, melted snow freezing on the roads at night is a concern that will have DOTD crews working tonight to de-ice major thoroughfares in the parish, he said.