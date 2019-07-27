Son of missing woman charged with second degree murder

According news media reports, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested the son of missing Moreauville woman, Kasey Bigum. Tristin James, 20 of Moreauville, and his alleged accomplice, Hannah Desselle, 18 of Moreauville have been been charged with 2nd degree murder related to the disappearance of Kasey Bigum. Bigum has been missing since May 30. No bond has been set at this time.

A spokesman for the APSO said the remains discovered in Big Bend on Friday July 26 may belong to Bigum.