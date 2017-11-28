Spring Bayou Restoration Team celebrates 10 years

It all started 10 years ago when Spring Bayou was suffering from aquatic weed problems -- especially hydrilla and American lotus.

A group of citizens remembered what Spring Bayou looked like several decades earlier and wanted to get the complex back to looking like it did in the “good old days.” Ten years later, the body of water has almost returned to its glory days and people are returning to fish, hunt and enjoy recreation.

In 2007, most of the complex was only accessible by go-devil -- and even that was difficult.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) wanted to conduct a “draw-down” to control the vegetation. Several local residents citizens questioned the effectiveness of that option and formed “Citizens Against A Draw Down,” which later organized into the non-profit Spring Bayou Restoration Team (SBRT). SBRT is dedicated to the restoration and preservation of Spring Bayou.

SBRT now has approximately 200 members who pay $20 a year to be part of the organization. Memberships are renewed during the April banquet normally held at the Cochon de Lait Center in Mansura.

The group also has about 20 corporate sponsors that help with SBRT’s projects.

The organization convinced the LDWF to try an alternative to the drawdown -- the release of sterile triploid grass carps. The first small batch were outfitted with transmitters. After determining that the carp were not leaving the complex, plans were made to release larger numbers.

Approximately 65,000 carp have been released into the Spring Bayou complex. These grass-eaters reach up to 50 pounds and live about 15 years.

The carp program has successfully controlled hydrilla.

Controlling American Lotus was another kind of challenge.

Spraying herbicides had limited success, so it was decided to start spraying earlier in the season before the pods went to seed. Helicopters and spray boats were deployed throughout the complex. That adjustment did the job and the lotus is now under control.

SBRT has ventured into other projects besides weed control, usually in collaboration with other agencies such as the LDWF, Police Jury, Levee Board, Avoyelles Wildlife Federation, Avoyelles Tourism Commission and elected officials.

A few of these projects included the replacement of the Boggy Bayou dock, the repair of the Little River Dam, the release of Florida bass, installation of the dock at “The Point” on the Moreauville-Bordelonville side of the complex, removal of the Madame Gilbert weir, dredging of the T-Bay cut, the creation of kayaking “paddle trails” and water management programs.

The latest project was the replacement of the Grand Lac dock with a new floating dock in late October.

“It’s been a busy 10 years for SBRT,” SBRT President Jimmy Landry said. “Spring Bayou is once again a sportsman’s paradise.”

Landry said LDWF recently reported that overall use of Spring Bayou WMA has more than doubled over the last five years. The number of fishermen-only visitors has quadrupled.

“Many of these folks come from outside the Avoyelles area, which means more dollars are being spent in the local economy,” he added.

In the future, SBRT will work on a floating fishing pier for children and make it handicapped accessible. The group also wants to improve the one-mile nature trail.

SBRT is working on a long-term project to take water from Red River and put it into Spring Bayou in times of drought.

“We are also trying to get the cut between Boggy Bayou and Little River dredged,” Landry said. “The state has to do it, but finding the money to complete the project will be a challenge.”

For more information on SBRT, including how to become a member or corporate sponsor, contact SBRT at www.sbrt-online.com or www.facebook.com/springbayou restorationteamnews(sbrtn).