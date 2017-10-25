Spring Bayou standoff leaves two dead

A Monday morning standoff with law enforcement officers ended shortly after noon when one man shot another and then killed himself in Marksville.

Kalvien Lyons, 27, allegedly shot Ryan Mayes, 27, behind a house on Anthony Grundy Road after leaving a Spring Bayou residence with three hostages.

Police were called when neighbors reported hearing gunshots before 7:30 a.m. Monday. A standoff ensued.

“Once it was confirmed that we did have a subject that was holding two children (ages 12 and six) hostage along with two other adult subjects (male and female), we did contact State Police for assistance,” Marksville Police Chief Elster Smith said.

MPD officers were able to get one of the children to safety, but Lyons escaped into a wooded area with the other juvenile and two adult hostages.

Lyons reportedly shot Mayes at this time and then took the remaining hostages to a home on Bordelon Street. When State Police attempted to apprehend him, he reportedly shot himself.

He was taken to Avoyelles Hospital where he died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The other two hostages were unharmed.

Smith said the matter is still under investigation. Police are still trying to determine what started the confrontation Monday morning.

At the scene Monday morning, a large crowd lined two blocks of Spring Bayou Road from Cannon Street to Bordelon Street Extension.

When a shot was heard, members of the Lyons family attempted to question officers about the shot but were told to step farther back to stay out of harm’s way. Later another shot was fired. Lyons family members got into two cars and left the scene.

A bystander, whose mother lives in that area, said her mother called her that morning and told her she had seen a man shot near her home. Once the scene had been secured, the bystander was allowed to drive her car to her mother’s home.

Other witnesses reported seeing a State Police helicopter flying overhead during the incident. Minutes after a fourth shot was heard farther south on Spring Bayou Road, an AirMed chopper was spotted in the area.

Police told residents of the Spring Bayou Road area to remain in their homes until it was deemed safe.

Roads going north from the Marksville city limits to Bordelon, Anthony Grundy and Andrus streets were closed to traffic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.