'Spring forward' -- it's Daylight Savings Time

Just in case you forgot to set the clocks an hour later last night before going to bed, here is a reminder that it is time again to go from Standard Time to Daylight Saving Time. We will return to Standard Time on Nov. 7.

Benjamin Franklin is the "father of Daylight Savings Time," proposing that resetting clocks an hour later in summer to save energy and candles. It became widespread on March 21, 1918 to reduce the hours needed for lighting and electricity in homes. It became federal law in 1966 with Arizona, American Samoa, Hawaii, Guam, the Northern Marianas, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands opting out of the time change. The Navajo Native American tribe observe DST on their lands in Arizona.