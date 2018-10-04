"Squirrel season" garage sales this weekend listed

Listed below are the garage sales in Avoyelles Parish to be held this Saturday.

The weekend marks the opening squirrel hunting season and has become the unofficial Avoyelles Parish holiday. Hunters and families take to the woods and family and friends camps for the weekend of fun, food and quality time together. While the boys go hunting, the "squirrel widows," women and girls (mostly), take to the parish streets for garage sales.

Many families bundle their garage sales together for main events on Saturday morning and this year the Blue Town community has taken their annual multi-family garage sale up a notch to include a community bake sale.

Even churches get in on the shopping action with sales inside church halls.

Whether it is in the Avoyelles Parish outdoors or taking to the streets, we wish all of the weekend "hunters" good luck!

THE CHAPEL MINISTRY, 764 N. Preston, Marksville, looking for donations for a huge inside rummage sale on October 3-6. Drop off any items, anytime or someone will pick up for free. Call 318-305-0433.

GARAGE SALE: Saturday, October 6, at 3036 Main Street, Hessmer, 7 a.m. until2 p.m., baby items, toys, house hold items, clothes, figurines, exercise equipment, Christmas trees, and decorations, dishes, etc.

BLUETOWN COMMUNITY MULTI-FAMILY GARAGE SALE & BAKE SALE: Saturday, October 6, at 7 a.m., 3 miles past the hospital at the intersection of Ft. DeRussy Rd., and Hwy 1192. Household items, clothing, toys, etc.

HUGE MULTI-FAMILY GARAGE SALE: Saturday, October 6, 476 Bill Belt Road, Marksville, 5 a.m. until 2 p.m.

HUGE INSIDE/OUTSIDE RUMMAGE SALE: Wednesday, October 3 and Saturday, October 6, Chapel Ministry Church, 764 N. Preston St., Marksville, by water company, 6 a.m. until.

HUGE INDOOR GARAGE SALE: 304 Live Oak Street, 1st Pentecostal Church of Simmesport, lots of items, priced to sell, Friday and Saturday, October 5 & 6, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

YARD SALE: Friday, October 5, from 7 a.m. to Saturday October 6, 12 p.m. noon, 143 W. Barbin St., Marksville, behind School Board. Weather Permitting, kitchenware, furniture, lamps, camo nurser decor, home decor, jewelry, clothes, purses, children’s clothing and toys, artwork, window blinds, kids and adult shoes.

GARAGE SALE: 905 Benjamin Dr., Marksville, Friday, October 5, sofa, dresser, knick knacks, etc.

GARAGE SALE: Friday, October 5, 7 a.m. until 2 p.m., 3924 Little Corner Dr., Hessmer, household items, clothes, tools.

HUGE GARAGE SALE: Saturday, October 6, starting at 7 a.m.until 2 p.m., indoor and outside. Ms. Mattie Pierite’s house, 9098 Bayou Des Glaise Rd., Moreauville.

YARD SALE: Saturday, October 6, located at 4162 Hwy 1, Marksville,all clothes $5 and les, jeans, leggings, tops, sweaters, coats, lots of boutique clothes some with tags, shoes, sandals, boots, purses, jewelry, household items, and furniture. Remember all clothes are $5 and less.

MULTI FAMILY GARAGE SALE: Thursday, October 4, and Friday, October 5, from 6:30 a.m. until 4:30p.m. 167 Johnson Rd., Bunkie, behind Vaughn Chevrolet, across the tracts. No early birds! You don’t want to miss this sale! Bake ware, rice cooker, blender, cookie jars, camping supplies, flower pots, tools, lots of nice men, women and boy clothes and shoes, all sizes, way to much to list.

YARD SALE: 1412 Leglise Street, Mansura, Friday, October 5 and October 6, 8 a.m. until, all kinds of good stuff, cancel if it rains.

GARAGE SALE: Saturday, October 6, 7126 Hwy 114, Mansura, (corner of Bowling Alley Rd.) 7 a.m. until, clothes, shoes, purses, home and holiday decor, household items, and lots more!

MOVING SALE: household items, for more information and prices call 318-717-0412.

MOVING SALE: Friday, October 5 and Saturday, October 6, 7 a.m, furniture, lots of everything, everything must go, 2799 Hwy 114, Hessmer, across from Katie’s.

ANOTHER ONE OF A KIND UPSCALE GARAGE SALE: Friday and Saturday, Oct. 5 and 6, 242 Hwy 1191, 3 miles north of Marksville, off Hwy 1, turn right on Hwy 1191, second house on the right, furniture, tools, collectible, Christmas decorations, cancel if it rains.

2 FAMILY GARAGE SALE: Sat., October 6 and Sunday October 7, 6 a.m. Tons of toys, knick knacks and furniture. All clothing including boys and girls sizes 0-12 yrs, located at 10253 Bayou Des Glaises, next to Union Bank in Moreauville.

LARGE GARAGE WHOLE SALE EVENT: October 4-7, cheapest prices ever, too many things to list, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., 202 Lamberts Rd., Hessmer, 318-305-1110.

330 PIECES TODDLER CLOTHES, only few are for babies, from non-smokers, non-pet home, $230 for all, call 318-253-8228.

YARD SALE: Saturday, October 6, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3735 Hwy 452, Brouillette, 6.9miles past light, by Lil Quickie on the left.

HUGE YARD SALE: Saturday, October 6, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Treasurers &!! 307 East Tunica Dr., Marksville across from Taco Bell, 240-7333. Fill a bag of treasures, DVDs, CDs, & VHS, for only $3! Plenty of new items.

HUGE GARAGE SALE: Friday, October 5 and Saturday, October 6, 7 a.m .until, off Hwy 1182, turn off Debra’s Crossing, 733 Choupique Rd., Plaucheville, must see to appreciate.