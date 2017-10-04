"Squirrel widow" garage sales listed

Listed below are the garage sales to be held during "squirrel widow" weekend this Saturday, October 7:

GARAGE SALE: Priced to sell Saturday, October 7, from 7 a.m. until noon, Blue Town Road, 1/2 mile pass Marksville Hospital. Lots of clothes, shoes purses, and lots more. Opening my dad’s shed for the men to shop. Look for balloons.

ORGANIZING 8 MILE GARAGE SALE: Hwy 114, Belledeau Rd., Saturday, October 7. For information to join to call 446-1074.

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, October 7, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Public welcome- refreshments, door prizes, discounts. Shared Treasures Antique Flea Market, 8465 Hwy 165, between Ball and Pollack. Call (318) 765-3090.

STORAGE/GARAGE SALE: Saturday, September 30 and October 7, 209 North Lexington Ave., Bunkie, 8 a.m.-until, come out and check out the bargains behind the EZ Shop.

AAWS GARAGE SALE: Friday, October 6, and Saturday, October 7, 706 Normand Road, Mansura,7 a.m .until. Call (318) 264-8712 for donations.

2 FAMILY GARAGE SALE: October 7 from 7 a.m. until, 136 Snoddy St., Marksville, furniture, household items, kids and adult clots, toys, etc.

HUGE 5 FAMILY GARAGE SALE: Friday and Saturday, September 29 and 30, on 4057 Hwy 1 North on side of Tranz Tech Transmissions. Look for signs. Call 305-1011.

YARD SALE: Saturday, October 7, corner of Acton Road and Alfred Street, Marksville, 3 piece sofa set, 3 bedroom sets, cedar robe, wheelchair, recliners. More big ticket items. Lots of nick nacks, dishes, clothes, end tables, and much more. Call (318) 541-2773 for more information.

ST. ANTHONY’S SCHOOL BULLDOG FLEA MARKET: Saturday October 7, from 6 a.m. to noon, SAS Circle Drive (rear entrance of school), lots of everything, all Proceeds go to SAS.

GARAGE & BAKE SALE: Saturday, October 7 from 6:30 a.m. to noon, 1438 LArge Road, Mansura.

GARAGE SALE: Saturday, October 7 from 7 a.m.-until, 654 Hwy 115, Effie-Deville.

4 FAMILY GARAGE SALE: Saturday, October 7, 7 a.m, 6191 Hwy 115, Bayhills.

GARAGE SALE: Saturday, October 7 from 7 a.m to 2 p.m., corner Leglise St. and Large Road, Mansura.

3 FAMILY YARD SALE: 3323 Hwy 115, Hessmer, Wednesday to Friday, October 4 to 6, 1/4 mile past St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. New and used items Christmas decorations, knick knacks, collectibles, electronics, baby clothes, school uniforms, pots, pans and lots more.

MOVING/GARAGE SALE: Saturday, October 7 from 7 a.m to 2 p.m., 3036 Main St., Hessmer, furniture, clothes, toys, home items, and much more.

YARD SALE: October 3 and 6, 1412 Leglise St., Mansura, ya’ll come, alot of good stuff, cancel if raining.

HUGE GARAGE SALE: Saturday, October 7 from 7 a.m to 2 p.m. only, 9098 Bayou des Glaises, Moreauville, Mattie Pierite's house. Clothes, misc., household supplies, Christmas decorations.

GARAGE SALE: Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7 from 7 a.m-until, all different items, 234 Luke Martin Rd., between Bunkie and Hessmer, off of Hwy 115 and 3041, known as Bunkie shortcut, great deals!

MULTI-FAMILY GARAGE SALE: 615 S. Main, Marksville, Thursday, October 5 and Friday, October 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

GARAGE SALE: Saturday, October 7, 8 miles of garage sales, Hwy 114, Belledeau Rd. from Hwy 1 to the Hessmer city limits.

GARAGE SALE: Saturday, October 7 from 7 a.m to 12:30 p.m., 1163 Cocoville Rd., Mansura, 5th house on the right pass Cottonport Bank.

3 FAMILY GARAGE SALE: Friday, October 6 from 8 a.m.-until and Saturday, October 7 from 8 a.m. to noon, 143 West Barbin St., Marksville, furniture, clothing, linens, toys, and household items.

GARAGE SALE: October 7 only, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1229 Hwy 1188, Hessmer. Furniture, knick knacks, kitchen items, everything must go.

HUGE 4 FAMILY GARAGE SALE: Saturday, October 7 at 7 a.m., at the Woodmen Hall on Philo St. in Marksville, just pass Pops Auto Body.

3 FAMILY GARAGE SALE: Saturday, OCtober 7th, 106 Ducote Rd., Hessmer/Marksville Hwy between Detel and Service Air. Clothes, household, misc. items, priced to sell.

GARAGE SALE: October 4, 5, 6, and 7, 507 Cottage St., behind the School Board Office, Marksville.

GARAGE SALE: Friday, October 6 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, October 7 from 7 a.m. to noon. 322 W. Cappel St., Marksville, no early birds, baby items, girls items, women’s items, and household items.

3 FAMILY YARD SALE: Bordelon St., Marksville, Saturday, October 7 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

LARGE 4 FAMILY GARAGE SALE: Boutique clothing, shoes, kids, little of everything, Saturday, October 7, The Wishing Well parking lot, 5415 Hwy 1, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

3 FAMILY GARAGE SALE: Friday, October 6, Saturday, October 7, 169 Luke Martin Rd., Bunkie, look for signs please, no early birds.

GARAGE SALE: 392 Gum Ridge Rd., Marksville, Saturday, October 7 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., furniture, plants, home decor.

Oct 4

PEGGY’S LIL THRIFT SHOP- Bag Sale, $2 a bag from Wednesday, October 4 to Wednesday, October 11, 862 Front St., Cottonport, 318- 359-0337.

OCt. 11

GARAGE SALE: October 10 and 17, new baby clothes and earrings, dresses, pieces up to $1 and $3, 270 Vettas St., Marksville.

Oct. 15