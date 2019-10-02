"Squirrel widow" garage sales this weeked

Listed below are the over 15 garage sales to be held this weekend, October 3, 4 & 5. The "squirrel widow" sales have become an Avoyelles Parish tradition with the women of Avoyelles celebrating the opening weekend of squirrel sesason by holding garage sales while, typically, their sons and children are off to the woods for the weekend:

GARAGE SALE: October 4-5, 7 a.m. until 2 p.m., 149 Choctaw Bayou Rd., Fifth Ward. Lots of everything.

ABRAM TEMPLE C.O.G.I.C. GARAGE SALE/DINNER SALE: October 5 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., 519 Pershing Rd., Bunkie, lots of everything at very cheap prices.

LARGE GARAGE SALE: Saturday, Oct. 5, 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., 3036 Main Street, Hessmer. Lots of stuff cheap, small appliances, knic knacks, pots, dishes, quilts, clothes, toys, furniture, antiques, Christmas dec., and books. Call for more information call 318-481-0758.

LARGE GARAGE SALE: 5427 Hwy 107, Moncla, Oct. 3, 4, and 5, starting at 8 a.m. Lots of good clothes, sheets, toys, too much to list, call 253-6773.

2 FAMILY GARAGE SALE: Oct. 3, 4, and 5, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., 254 Shanewood Dr., Marksville, twin size iron beds X-long, includes 3 sets of sheets, comforter and mattress cover, coffee table, sofa table, 2 drawer filling cabinet, 4 drawer filing cabinets on wheels, glass showcase, freezer, picture frames, men and women clothes, much more. For more information call 318-253-2323 or 318-717-1597.

STORAGE GARAGE SALE: Oct. 4 and 5. 209 N. Lexington St., Bunkie.

ESTATE SALE: 3024 Main Street, Evergreen, Oct. 4 & 5, weather permitting or Oct. 11 & 12. Call 240-4700.

GARAGE PLUS ESTATE SALE: Friday and Saturday, October 4 and 5, includes Halloween decorations, furniture, jewelry, collectible, tools, camo, clothing, etc. Three miles north of Marksville off Hwy 1, turn right on 1191, second house on the right.

GARAGE SALE: Saturday, Oct. 5, daylight until, 1022 Cocoville Rd., Mansura, baby clothes, ladies clothes x-large to 2X, household items, wigs, ladies hats, dog fence, electronic with 2 shock collars, dog crates, steps and ramp.

COMMUNITY YARD SALE: Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., Moncla Community Center, Old Moncla Rd., house items, furniture and lots more.

GARAGE SALE: 395 Hwy 1192, Marksville, Saturday, October 5, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., some things are free.

GARAGE SALE: Saturday, Oct. 5, 7 a.m. until, 351 Guilbeau Sub. Rd., Mansura, variety of items. All most go.

GARAGE SALE: Friday, Oct. 4, 7 a.m. until and Saturday, Oct. 5 at noon, weather permitting, 143 West Barbin St., Marksville, behind the school board building. Adult and children’s clothes, hunting clothes, kid’s toys, household items, T.V., furniture, multiple rugs, linens, comforters, lamp shades, bar stools, French doors, artwork, kitchen items, baby items, high chair, car seat, Halloween and Christmas items, wreaths, lamps, shoes. Almost everything in great condition.

GARAGE SALE: Saturday, Oct. 5, 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., 107 Clementine Ln., Marksville, on Tunica Biloxi Reservation. Furniture, sheets, comforters, lamps, dishes etc. Don’t miss out.

GARAGE SALE: Wednesday, Oct. 2 through Saturday, Oct. 5, at 507, Cottage St., behind School Board office.

GARAGE SALE: Saturday only, Oct. 5, 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. 192 Boutie de Bayou Rd., Mansura. Lots of baby items, clothes, and knick knacks, over 400 items.

4 FAMILY GARAGE SALE: 143 Hilda Lane, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4 and 5, until 12 p.m.

2 FAMILY GARAGE SALE: Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 at 6 a.m., 10253 Bayou Des Glaises, Moreauville next to the Union Bank. Tons of baby clothes and toys, knick knacks, furniture and more.

3 FAMILY GARAGE SALE: Friday, Oct. 4, 7 a.m. until, Marksville/Hessmer Hwy, 1 mile before railroad tracks in Hessmer. Look for signs and balloons. Priced to sell.

INDOOR ESTATE SALE: Saturday, Oct. 5, 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., 3224 Hwy 1192, Marksville, 2 miles from Avoyelles Hospital. Lots of kitchen, small furniture and misc. items.