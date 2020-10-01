Squirrel widow weekend garage sales listed

The Avoyelles Parish tradition of families gathering together for the opening of squirrel season is fast approaching.

This year as many men, boys and some ladies and girls race to the woods Saturday morning, October 3, many others will take to the streets for garage sale deals. "Squirrel widow weekend" will be this Saturday with garage sales held in nearly every community in the parish.

Listed below are some of the sales this weekend:

FIFTH WARD FLEA MARKET: Located at the old school, now open every weekend, Fri. and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 12 noon to 3 p.m.

MULTI FAMILY GARAGE SALE: 2836 Hwy 1183, Simmesport, Oct. 3, 4, and 5, 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., sewing notions, yarn, baby items, furniture, antiques and more.

3 FAMILY GARAGE SALE: Friday, Oct. 2 through Sat. Oct. 3, 143 Hilda Lane, Marksville, starting at 7 a.m., furniture, drapes, children’s clothes, and lots more.

HUGE MULTI-FAMILY GARAGE SALE: Friday, Oct. 2 - Sat., Oct. 3, 2496 Hwy 114, Hessmer, household items, toys, adult clothing, baby clothes in excellent condition, decorations, baby items/necessities.

MOVING SALE: Sat. and Sun., Oct. 3 & 4, 1606 Hartwood Dr., Bunkie, 7 a.m., baby girl clothes, furniture, toys and lots more.

INDOOR MULTI-FAMILY SALE: Rain or shine, Fri., Oct. 2, 3310 Hwy 115, Hessmer.

GARAGE SALE: October 3, 7 a.m.- until, 545 Hwy 1182, Plaucheville, lots of children’s toys, huge assortment.

GARAGE SALE: Saturday, October 3, 6603 Hwy 115, Bunkie. Old armoire, wooden chest, tables, children’s wooden chairs, Christmas, Halloween, Fourth of July decorations, kitchen wares, pots, pans, crockpots, dishes, glassware, toys, large plastic bins (containers), firewood rack, (2) sets of metal vehicle ramps, ornamental work, ironwork, too much to list.

3 FAMILY GARAGE SALE: Saturday, October 3, 7 a.m. until 1 p.m., 2059 Hwy 362, Cottonport. Furniture, kitchen items and lots more.

3 FAMILY GARAGE SALE: Saturday, Oct. 3, beginning at 7 a.m. Clothing, knick knacks, kitchen items, small appliances, linens, dishes, etc., 1040 Little Corner Dr., Hessmer.

GARAGE SALE: Fri., Oct. 2, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sat., Oct. 3, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., 107 Clementine St., Marksville. No early birds! Lots of great stuff! Don’t miss out!

2 FAMILY GARAGE SALE! Friday, October 2, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, October 3, from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Barstools, bed, and other furniture. Lots of knick-knacks, bedding and toys. Tons of clothing, baby, teen and adult. Located at 10253 Bayou des Glaises St. next to Union Bank in Moreauville.