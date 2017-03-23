Stafford defense disputes state's claim of a 'pattern of excessive force'

The defense in the murder trial of Derrick Stafford opened Thursday with testimony from Megan Dixon, who was Christopher Few's girlfriend at the time of the Nov. 3, 2015 shooting that claimed the life of Few's 6-year-old son, Jeremy Mardis, during a traffic stop by Marksville deputy marshals.

Stafford and co-defendant Norris Greenhouse Jr. were working as part-time deputy marshals when they pursued Few in a 2-mile car chase in Marksville that ended on Martin Luther King Drive. Greenhouse's trial is set for June 12.

Dixon came into the courtroom in a red inmate jumpsuit and shackles. She said she and Few had been in a relationship for about a year but were "kind of on the outs" in November 2015. She said she was living with her aunt at the time. Jeremy was at the aunt's house that night when Few came over for dinner. They went out to play pool at about 7:30 p.m.

At some point during the evening, Dixon said she danced with an old boyfriend who worked at the bar. She said Few was jealous. However, she would not agree with defense attorney Christopher LaCour's questions asking if he were loud or aggressive.

She said she and Few had words outside, but "it wasn't loud enough for people to hear what was going on."

She left the bar with a group of friends and was driving the van. She drove past her aunt's house and saw Few's Kia there.

At the intersection of Preston and Spring Bayou Road, Few came up to the driver's side door of the van and attempted to open the door. He walked to the front of the van.

Dixon said she was not in fear for her safety at that time and just drove around Few. She heard a siren and saw Few pass by. She said Few stopped the car but "the people in the van wouldn't let me stop," so she passed him.

She said Few pointed down to the front seat where Jeremy was sitting.

Prosecutor John Sinquefield asked Dixon if Few was trying to get her to take the child. She said he was.

"He was trying to get Jeremy out of harm's way," she said.

The rest of Thursday's testimony was from police officers and others testifying that Stafford did not use excessive or unnecessary force against individuals who were arrested and have filed civil suits against him and the City of Marksville in connection with thier arrests and treatment by Stafford.

Defense attorney Jonathan Goins said Friday's testimony will feature expert witnesses. He said if District Judge Billy Bennett orders court to be held Saturday, the trial could end that day.