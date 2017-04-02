Stafford sentenced to 40 years

Derrick Stafford was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison for the manslaughter of a 6-year-old boy and the attempted manslaughter of the child’s father.

12th Judicial District Judge Billy Bennett handed down the maximum penalty allowed for manslaughter, saying the evidence was overwhelming and would have easily supported a conviction on the original charges of 2nd degree murder and attempted 2nd degree murder.

Additionally, he sentenced Stafford, 33, of Marksville to 15 years for attempted manslaughter, but ordered the two sentences to be served at the same time rather than back-to-back. Stafford must serve 20 years without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence, Bennett ordered.

Bennett told Stafford that because his crimes are crimes of violence “these sentences are not subject to diminution for good behavior.”

Stafford was convicted on March 24 after a week of testimony concerning the death of Jeremy Mardis, an autistic 1st grader at Lafargue Elementary, and the shooting of the child’s father, Christopher Few. Stafford and co-defendant Norris Greenhouse Jr. were working as part-time Ward 2/Marksville City Marshal deputies that night when they pursued Few to the dead-end of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after a 2-mile car chase in Marksville on Nov. 3, 2015. Moments later, both men shot into the Kia Sport, killing Jeremy and critically wounding Few.

Ballistics tests matched 14 casings to Stafford’s firearm and four to Greenhouse’s.

Greenhouse, 25, of Hessmer still faces a June 12 trial on charges of 2nd degree murder and attempted 2nd degree murder. It is not known whether the Attorney General’s Office will reduce the charges in light of the jury’s verdict in the Stafford trial. The AG was tasked with prosecuting the case after the Avoyelles District Attorney’s Office recused itself because Greenhouse is the son of an assistant district attorney.

MOTION FOR NEW TRIAL

Defense attorneys Jonathan Goins and Christopher LaCour presented arguments for a new trial, alleging there was insufficient evidence to support the conviction for manslaughter.

LaCour said convictions for aggravated assault on Few and negligent homicide of Jeremy Mardis would be more in keeping with the evidence presented.

Bennett denied the motion, saying the evidence “was more than sufficient to support the verdict of the jury.”

The judge approved the state’s request to invoke the “enhanced sentencing” provisions because a firearm was used in the crimes. That law provides that “discharging a firearm while committing, attempting to commit or intimidating another person to commit a crime of violence” carries a penalty of “not less than 10 years nor more than 20 years, without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.”

In his plea to the court for mercy, Goins said Stafford is 33 and a 40-year sentence “would be a life sentence.” He argued that the sentence for 2nd-degree murder was life in prison, and the jury returned a lesser verdict. He asked that Stafford be sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter and 5 years for attempted manslaughter, to be served at the same time.

For that sentence to be imposed, Bennett would have had to rule out the “enhanced sentence” for a firearm.

VICTIM IMPACT

There were three emotional “victim impact statements” from Jeremy Mardis’ family.

Cathy Mardis, the child’s maternal grandmother, spoke in a wavering voice, saying "I miss Jeremy so much. I expected to have more than six years with him.”

She said she sat in court every day “and I was sickened by the lies I heard.”

In closing her comments, she told Bennett that “Jeremy didn’t just die. He died a miserable, horrible death filled with pain. I am asking you to hold Derrick Stafford accountable and to impose the maximum sentence allowed by law.”

Candace Few, Jeremy’s aunt, said her nephew “only got half the justice he deserves,” saying the second half will have to wait until June when Greenhouse goes to trial. “I will never feel his hugs or hear his laughter again,” she said, sobbing.

Chris Few also addressed the court.

“Shot 14 times while my hands were up in the air,” Few said. “He kept shooting while my hands were in the air. He shot me in the head and then he stopped firing.”

Few said he does not believe he did anything that would have made Stafford fear for his life.

“I should’ve pulled over sooner,” Few said, adding that he never intended to elude police but only to get Jeremy to his then-girlfriend Megan Dixon, just in case he was arrested.

DEFENSE COMMENTS

In the defense portion of the hearing, Stafford’s aunt Bertha Walker Andrews said she lived in the same house with Stafford for 17 years and helped to raise him.

“He is not the monster the media and Facebook would have you believe he is,” she said.

Stafford, wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and shackles, also spoke on his own behalf.

Turning to Few he said, “I offer my condolences and apologize to you.”

After that, he recited what he has said during the trial -- that he fired his weapon to protect himself and other officers at the scene, that he believed Few posed a threat and he did not know a child was in the vehicle.

“I don’t want the court or the public to think that this has not affected me for almost a year-and-a-half,” Stafford said. He said he wishes that day could be undone, but told Bennett “I wasn’t some thug out there running around like crazy.”

In closing, he said, “I ask for sympathy from this court and I ask for forgiveness from the family.”

In handing down the sentence, Bennett stressed that he did not base his decision “on sympathy, feelings or who I know.” He said he is not “a one-man court of appeal” to overturn a jury’s verdict.

“My job is to impose sentence,” he said.

After the sentencing Stafford was taken to an an undisclosed state prison facility to be processed into a long-term facility.