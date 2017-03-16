Stafford trial update

The state 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals denied a defense motion seeking to postpone the murder trial of Derrick Stafford, only a few hours after it was filed.

After four days of jury selection in the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse in Marksville, the defense and prosecution attorneys have selected 12 jurors. They will spend Friday choosing two alternate jurors. 12th Judicial District Judge Billy Bennett said opening statements will begin at 9 a.m. Monday.

Stafford and co-defendant Norris Greenhouse Jr. were law enforcement officers moonlighting as Marksville City Marshal's deputies on Nov. 3, 2015, when they pursued a vehicle through Marksville, reportedly for a traffic infraction, and cornered the vehicle at the dead end of Martin Luther King Dr., in front of the Marksville State Historic Site prehistoric Indian mound park. The two men are accused of firing 18 bullets into the vehicle, killing 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis and severely wounding the child's father, Christopher Few.

Greenhouse's trial is set for June 12.

The case is being prosecuted by the state Attorney General's Office because Greenhouse is the son of an assistant district attorney for Avoyelles Parish.